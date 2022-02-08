ATP World Tour Dallas Open Results

Tuesday
At Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex
Dallas
Purse: $708,530
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
DALLAS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Dallas Open at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 7-5, 6-3.
Marcos Giron (7), United States, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments