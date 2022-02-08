ATP World Tour Dallas Open Results

Tuesday

At Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex

Dallas

Purse: $708,530

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

DALLAS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Dallas Open at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 7-5, 6-3.

Marcos Giron (7), United States, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

