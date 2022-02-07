ATP World Tour Dallas Open Results

Monday
At Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex
Dallas
Purse: $708,530
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
DALLAS (AP) _ Results Monday from Dallas Open at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Vasek Pospisil (1), Canada, def. Christopher Eubanks (6), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Jurij Rodionov (3), Austria, def. Jason Jung (7), Taiwan, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Liam Broady (2), Britain, def. Thomas Fabbiano (8), Italy, 6-2, 6-3.
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, def. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments