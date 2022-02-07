Trending:
ATP World Tour Dallas Open Results

The Associated Press
February 7, 2022 6:14 pm
< a min read
      

Monday

At Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex

Dallas

Purse: $708,530

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

DALLAS (AP) _ Results Monday from Dallas Open at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Vasek Pospisil (1), Canada, def. Christopher Eubanks (6), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Jurij Rodionov (3), Austria, def. Jason Jung (7), Taiwan, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Liam Broady (2), Britain, def. Thomas Fabbiano (8), Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, def. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

