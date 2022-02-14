ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

Monday

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Fla.

Purse: $593,895

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Monday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (3), Kazakhstan, def. William Blumberg and Tommy Paul, United States, 7-5, 6-7, 10-8.

