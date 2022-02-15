ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

Tuesday
At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center
Delray Beach, Fla.
Purse: $593,895
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Adrian Mannarino (7), France, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville (4), Australia, def. Peter Gojowczyk and Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-3, 6-0.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments