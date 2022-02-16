On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 2:46 pm
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Fla.

Purse: $593,895

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Stefan Kozlov, United States, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Austin Krajicek, United States, and Hugo Nys (2), Monaco, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 7-6 (11), 7-5.

Marcos Giron, United States, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, def. Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Serbia, 5-7, 7-6 (1), 13-11.

