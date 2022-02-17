On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 12:22 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Fla.

Purse: $593,895

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

John Millman, Australia, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Reilly Opelka (2), United States, def. Jack Sock, United States, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, United States, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Hugo Nys (2), Monaco, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|24 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|24 NLIT Summit 2022
2|24 Eliminate State and Local Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery