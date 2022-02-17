ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

Thursday
At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center
Delray Beach, Fla.
Purse: $593,895
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
John Millman, Australia, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Reilly Opelka (2), United States, def. Jack Sock, United States, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, United States, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Hugo Nys (2), Monaco, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.