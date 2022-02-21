ATP World Tour Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results

Monday
At Dubai Tennis Stadium
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $2,794,840
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Monday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Dubai Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
