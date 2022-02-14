On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Marseille Results

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 11:34 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Palais des Sports

Marseille, France

Purse: €545,200

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Marseille at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Tomas Machac (1), Czech Republic, def. Andrea Arnaboldi, Italy, 7-5, 6-3.

Mikhail Kukushkin (4), Kazakhstan, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler (7), Switzerland, 6-4, 6-4.

Damir Dzumhur (2), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Zizou Bergs (5), Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.

Roman Safiullin (3), Russia, def. Julian Lenz, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Ugo Blanchet and Timo Legout, France, def. Gilles Simon and Lucas Pouille, France, 6-7 (3), 6-0, 10-7.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben McLachlan (2), Japan, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 7-5, 5-7, 10-3.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!