ATP World Tour Marseille Results

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 9:22 am
Wednesday

At Palais des Sports

Marseille, France

Purse: €545,200

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Marseille at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Benjamin Bonzi (9), France, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Lucas Pouille, France, def. Tallon Griekspoor (6), Netherlands, 7-5, 3-6, 6-1.

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Aslan Karatsev (4), Russia, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, def. Hunter Reese, United States, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-7 (1), 10-8.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben McLachlan (2), Japan, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

