ATP World Tour Marseille Results

Wednesday
At Palais des Sports
Marseille, France
Purse: €545,200
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Marseille at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Benjamin Bonzi (9), France, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Lucas Pouille, France, def. Tallon Griekspoor (6), Netherlands, 7-5, 3-6, 6-1.
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Aslan Karatsev (4), Russia, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, 6-3, 7-6 (1).
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, def. Hunter Reese, United States, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-7 (1), 10-8.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben McLachlan (2), Japan, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
