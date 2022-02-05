ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results

Saturday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €262,170

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Saturday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (1), France, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (3), France, 5-7, 7-5, 10-8.

