ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results

Saturday
At Palais des Sports de Gerland
Montpellier, France
Purse: €262,170
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Saturday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (1), France, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (3), France, 5-7, 7-5, 10-8.
