ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results

Sunday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €262,170

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (1), France, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 12-10.

