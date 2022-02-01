ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results

Tuesday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €262,170

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Filip Krajinovic (5), Serbia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 7-5, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (3), France, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

