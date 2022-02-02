ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results

Wednesday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €262,170

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Jonny O’Mara, Britain, and Hunter Reese, United States, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald (2), Austria, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.