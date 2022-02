ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results

Thursday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €262,170

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (4), Georgia, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. David Goffin (8), Belgium, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Jonny O’Mara, Britain, and Hunter Reese, United States, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 6-1, 4-6, 10-5.

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (3), France, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Fabrice Martin, France, 6-3, 6-2.

