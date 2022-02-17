On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 8:04 am
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $1,071,030

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Thursday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Denis Shapovalov (1), Canada, 6-4, 6-4.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.

Karen Khachanov (6), Russia, def. Marin Cilic (4), Croatia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

