ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results

Thursday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $1,071,030
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Thursday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Denis Shapovalov (1), Canada, 6-4, 6-4.
Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.
Karen Khachanov (6), Russia, def. Marin Cilic (4), Croatia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (2).
