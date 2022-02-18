On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results

February 18, 2022 9:14 am
Friday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $1,071,030

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Friday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

