ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results

Tuesday

At Balewadi Stadium

Pune, India

Purse: $430,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Emil Ruusuvuori (6), Finland, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-0, 7-6 (11).

Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Gian Marco Moroni, Italy, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Jay Clarke, Britain, 6-3, 7-5.

Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, def. Hugo Grenier, France, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Arjun Kadhe, India, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Federico Gaio and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

Gianluca Mager, Italy, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Matt Reid and Marc Polmans (4), Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

