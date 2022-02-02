On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 7:00 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Balewadi Stadium

Pune, India

Purse: $430,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Quentin Halys, France, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Daniel Altmaier (5), Germany, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Quentin Halys and Hugo Grenier, France, 7-6 (10), 6-4.

