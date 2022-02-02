ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results

Wednesday
At Balewadi Stadium
Pune, India
Purse: $430,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Quentin Halys, France, 6-3, 7-6 (7).
Daniel Altmaier (5), Germany, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Quentin Halys and Hugo Grenier, France, 7-6 (10), 6-4.
