ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results

Friday
At Balewadi Stadium
Pune, India
Purse: $430,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Lorenzo Musetti (2), Italy, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Emil Ruusuvuori (6), Finland, def. Jiri Vesely (4), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.
Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Daniel Altmaier (5), Germany, 6-2, 6-3.
Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Stefano Travaglia (8), Italy, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
