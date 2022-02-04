ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results

Friday

At Balewadi Stadium

Pune, India

Purse: $430,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Lorenzo Musetti (2), Italy, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Emil Ruusuvuori (6), Finland, def. Jiri Vesely (4), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Daniel Altmaier (5), Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Stefano Travaglia (8), Italy, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

