AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

Saturday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course)

6,972 yards; Par 72

b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

7,041 yards; Par 72

c-Monterey Peninsula Shore Course

6,957 yards; Par 71

Purse: $8.7 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars.

Tom Hoge 63a-69c-68b—200 Beau Hossler 70c-65b-65a—200 Andrew Putnam 65c-67b-68a—200 Patrick Cantlay 65c-68b-68a—201 Joel Dahmen 71a-64c-66b—201 Jordan Spieth 68c-70b-63a—201 Seamus Power 64b-64a-74c—202 Jason Day 68a-66c-70b—204 Denny McCarthy 68b-70a-66c—204 Matt Fitzpatrick 69a-67c-69b—205 Dylan Frittelli 69c-68b-68a—205 Troy Merritt 68b-67a-70c—205 Keith Mitchell 69c-68b-68a—205 Sean O’Hair 67a-67c-71b—205 Greyson Sigg 67c-68b-70a—205 Bo Van Pelt 67c-70b-68a—205 Satoshi Kodaira 68b-67a-71c—206 David Lipsky 67a-67c-72b—206 Pat Perez 70a-67c-69b—206 J.J. Spaun 72c-70b-64a—206 Mark Baldwin 69b-72a-66c—207 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71c-70b-66a—207 Jonathan Byrd 66c-72b-69a—207 Lanto Griffin 69c-73b-65a—207 Mark Hubbard 72b-70a-65c—207 Mackenzie Hughes 71c-69b-67a—207 Kelly Kraft 68b-67a-72c—207 Peter Malnati 67c-71b-69a—207 Davis Riley 69a-70c-68b—207 Justin Rose 70c-67b-70a—207 Nick Taylor 69a-69c-69b—207 Brendon Todd 68a-69c-70b—207 Ryan Armour 73b-68a-67c—208 Hayden Buckley 71b-64a-73c—208 Adam Hadwin 72b-68a-68c—208 Nate Lashley 68a-69c-71b—208 Ryan Moore 66c-73b-69a—208 Taylor Moore 68a-69c-71b—208 Taylor Pendrith 70a-69c-69b—208 Austin Smotherman 65a-68c-75b—208 Jonas Blixt 64c-72b-73a—209 Luke Donald 71b-68a-70c—209 Tyler Duncan 68b-68a-73c—209 Robert Garrigus 74a-65c-70b—209 Sung Kang 70b-71a-68c—209 Russell Knox 70a-69c-70b—209 Maverick McNealy 69c-72b-68a—209 Trey Mullinax 70c-71b-68a—209 Seung-Yul Noh 71b-72a-66c—209 Seth Reeves 71b-70a-68c—209 Matthias Schwab 72b-62a-75c—209 Chris Stroud 69c-71b-69a—209 Adam Svensson 69a-63c-77b—209 Vaughn Taylor 68b-72a-69c—209 Curtis Thompson 69a-67c-73b—209 Camilo Villegas 67c-72b-70a—209 Austin Cook 70a-66c-74b—210 Scott Gutschewski 69b-73a-68c—210 Ben Kohles 68a-70c-72b—210 Doc Redman 66c-71b-73a—210 Brian Stuard 72b-70a-68c—210 Johnson Wagner 75b-70a-65c—210 Jimmy Walker 70a-66c-74b—210 Dylan Wu 69a-69c-72b—210 Wyndham Clark 68c-71b-72a—211 Austin Eckroat 66c-71b-74a—211 Bill Haas 66c-77b-68a—211 Brandon Hagy 74c-66b-71a—211 Brian Harman 72b-71a-68c—211 David Hearn 72b-69a-70c—211 Chan Kim 70c-71b-70a—211 Grayson Murray 69c-69b-73a—211 Matthew NeSmith 69b-69a-73c—211 Aaron Rai 72c-71b-68a—211 Sahith Theegala 69c-68b-74a—211 D.J. Trahan 69b-71a-71c—211 Nick Watney 70a-71c-70b—211

Missed Cut

Ricky Barnes 72b-69a-71c—212 Chez Reavie 72b-72a-68c—212 Scott Stallings 67a-68c-77b—212 Michael Thompson 73b-71a-68c—212 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 68c-75b-70a—213 Nick Hardy 71c-72b-70a—213 Matt Jones 76b-69a-68c—213 Chris Kirk 74b-70a-69c—213 Brad Marek 72a-69c-72b—213 Chad Ramey 70c-71b-72a—213 Kevin Tway 70a-70c-73b—213 Vincent Whaley 73a-65c-75b—213 Brandon Wu 72a-69c-72b—213 Scott Brown 71a-70c-73b—214 Greg Chalmers 73a-66c-75b—214 Stewart Cink 72a-73c-69b—214 Lee Hodges 70c-77b-67a—214 Matt Kuchar 71c-71b-72a—214 Min Woo Lee 69b-75a-70c—214 Mito Pereira 70a-71c-73b—214 Alex Smalley 71c-75b-68a—214 Chesson Hadley 69a-76c-70b—215 Brandon Harkins 71c-72b-72a—215 Jim Knous 70a-71c-74b—215 Patrick Rodgers 72a-71c-72b—215 Jared Wolfe 73a-68c-74b—215 Bronson Burgoon 72a-72c-72b—216 Brice Garnett 70a-71c-75b—216 Davis Love III 72c-74b-70a—216 Justin Lower 68b-75a-73c—216 John Murphy 75b-69a-72c—216 David Skinns 69b-71a-76c—216 Kevin Streelman 67c-77b-72a—216 Peter Uihlein 68c-75b-73a—216 Sang-Moon Bae 73b-72a-72c—217 Paul Barjon 73b-70a-74c—217 Cameron Champ 73c-76b-68a—217 Kevin Chappell 69c-75b-73a—217 Ben Crane 73b-73a-71c—217 Michael Gligic 70a-76c-71b—217 Kevin Kisner 69c-76b-72a—217 Kurt Kitayama 75b-73a-69c—217 Max McGreevy 73a-71c-73b—217 Cameron Percy 73b-70a-74c—217 Chase Seiffert 71a-71c-75b—217 Dean Burmester 70c-75b-73a—218 Stephan Jaeger 73a-69c-76b—218 Ted Potter Jr. 76b-71a-71c—218 Richy Werenski 76b-70a-72c—218 Joseph Bramlett 68c-76b-75a—219 Lucas Glover 75b-76a-68c—219 Kyle Stanley 71c-73b-75a—219 Callum Tarren 73a-75c-71b—219 Cameron Tringale 77c-72b-70a—219 Alex Cejka 77b-73a-70c—220 Tyler McCumber 68b-77a-75c—220 Kevin Stadler 76c-72b-72a—220 Joshua Creel 78b-66a-77c—221 Brian Gay 76b-68a-77c—221 Ryan Palmer 71c-81b-69a—221 D.A. Points 74c-72b-75a—221 Martin Trainer 78a-71c-72b—221 Aaron Baddeley 77b-72a-73c—222 Andrew Landry 70a-73c-79b—222 Scott Piercy 72a-73c-77b—222 Brandt Snedeker 72c-75b-75a—222 Dawie Van der Walt 75b-73a-74c—222 Brett Drewitt 75b-70a-78c—223 Tom Lehman 75a-73c-75b—223 Bo Hoag 79a-74c-71b—224 Richard S Johnson 75c-75b-74a—224 Andrew Novak 77b-71a-76c—224 Tommy Gainey 78a-72c-75b—225 Ryuji Imada 72a-77c-76b—225 Charl Schwartzel 74a-78c-73b—225 John Senden 75a-76c-75b—226 Peter Jacobsen 81b-76a-76c—233

