Sports News

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

February 6, 2022 5:22 pm
Saturday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course)

6,972 yards; Par 72

b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

7,041 yards; Par 72

c-Monterey Peninsula Shore Course

6,957 yards; Par 71

Purse: $8.7 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars.

Tom Hoge 63a-69c-68b—200
Beau Hossler 70c-65b-65a—200
Andrew Putnam 65c-67b-68a—200
Jordan Spieth 68c-70b-63a—201
Patrick Cantlay 65c-68b-68a—201
Joel Dahmen 71a-64c-66b—201
Seamus Power 64b-64a-74c—202
Denny McCarthy 68b-70a-66c—204
Jason Day 68a-66c-70b—204
Troy Merritt 68b-67a-70c—205
Matt Fitzpatrick 69a-67c-69b—205
Keith Mitchell 69c-68b-68a—205
Sean O’Hair 67a-67c-71b—205
Bo Van Pelt 67c-70b-68a—205
Dylan Frittelli 69c-68b-68a—205
Greyson Sigg 67c-68b-70a—205
Pat Perez 70a-67c-69b—206
J.J. Spaun 72c-70b-64a—206
David Lipsky 67a-67c-72b—206
Satoshi Kodaira 68b-67a-71c—206
Jonathan Byrd 66c-72b-69a—207
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71c-70b-66a—207
Nick Taylor 69a-69c-69b—207
Lanto Griffin 69c-73b-65a—207
Mackenzie Hughes 71c-69b-67a—207
Brendon Todd 68a-69c-70b—207
Kelly Kraft 68b-67a-72c—207
Mark Hubbard 72b-70a-65c—207
Peter Malnati 67c-71b-69a—207
Mark Baldwin 69b-72a-66c—207
Davis Riley 69a-70c-68b—207
Justin Rose 70c-67b-70a—207
Adam Hadwin 72b-68a-68c—208
Taylor Moore 68a-69c-71b—208
Ryan Armour 73b-68a-67c—208
Nate Lashley 68a-69c-71b—208
Austin Smotherman 65a-68c-75b—208
Ryan Moore 66c-73b-69a—208
Hayden Buckley 71b-64a-73c—208
Taylor Pendrith 70a-69c-69b—208
Robert Garrigus 74a-65c-70b—209
Trey Mullinax 70c-71b-68a—209
Vaughn Taylor 68b-72a-69c—209
Russell Knox 70a-69c-70b—209
Maverick McNealy 69c-72b-68a—209
Seung-Yul Noh 71b-72a-66c—209
Seth Reeves 71b-70a-68c—209
Jonas Blixt 64c-72b-73a—209
Luke Donald 71b-68a-70c—209
Sung Kang 70b-71a-68c—209
Matthias Schwab 72b-62a-75c—209
Tyler Duncan 68b-68a-73c—209
Adam Svensson 69a-63c-77b—209
Curtis Thompson 69a-67c-73b—209
Camilo Villegas 67c-72b-70a—209
Chris Stroud 69c-71b-69a—209
Jimmy Walker 70a-66c-74b—210
Doc Redman 66c-71b-73a—210
Austin Cook 70a-66c-74b—210
Dylan Wu 69a-69c-72b—210
Johnson Wagner 75b-70a-65c—210
Brian Stuard 72b-70a-68c—210
Ben Kohles 68a-70c-72b—210
Scott Gutschewski 69b-73a-68c—210

Made Cut Did Not Finish

Wyndham Clark 68c-71b-72a—211
Austin Eckroat 66c-71b-74a—211
Bill Haas 66c-77b-68a—211
Brandon Hagy 74c-66b-71a—211
Brian Harman 72b-71a-68c—211
David Hearn 72b-69a-70c—211
Chan Kim 70c-71b-70a—211
Grayson Murray 69c-69b-73a—211
Matthew NeSmith 69b-69a-73c—211
Aaron Rai 72c-71b-68a—211
Sahith Theegala 69c-68b-74a—211
D.J. Trahan 69b-71a-71c—211
Nick Watney 70a-71c-70b—211

Missed Cut

Ricky Barnes 72b-69a-71c—212
Chez Reavie 72b-72a-68c—212
Scott Stallings 67a-68c-77b—212
Michael Thompson 73b-71a-68c—212
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 68c-75b-70a—213
Nick Hardy 71c-72b-70a—213
Matt Jones 76b-69a-68c—213
Chris Kirk 74b-70a-69c—213
Brad Marek 72a-69c-72b—213
Chad Ramey 70c-71b-72a—213
Kevin Tway 70a-70c-73b—213
Vincent Whaley 73a-65c-75b—213
Brandon Wu 72a-69c-72b—213
Scott Brown 71a-70c-73b—214
Greg Chalmers 73a-66c-75b—214
Stewart Cink 72a-73c-69b—214
Lee Hodges 70c-77b-67a—214
Matt Kuchar 71c-71b-72a—214
Min Woo Lee 69b-75a-70c—214
Mito Pereira 70a-71c-73b—214
Alex Smalley 71c-75b-68a—214
Chesson Hadley 69a-76c-70b—215
Brandon Harkins 71c-72b-72a—215
Jim Knous 70a-71c-74b—215
Patrick Rodgers 72a-71c-72b—215
Jared Wolfe 73a-68c-74b—215
Bronson Burgoon 72a-72c-72b—216
Brice Garnett 70a-71c-75b—216
Davis Love III 72c-74b-70a—216
Justin Lower 68b-75a-73c—216
John Murphy 75b-69a-72c—216
David Skinns 69b-71a-76c—216
Kevin Streelman 67c-77b-72a—216
Peter Uihlein 68c-75b-73a—216
Sang-Moon Bae 73b-72a-72c—217
Paul Barjon 73b-70a-74c—217
Cameron Champ 73c-76b-68a—217
Kevin Chappell 69c-75b-73a—217
Ben Crane 73b-73a-71c—217
Michael Gligic 70a-76c-71b—217
Kevin Kisner 69c-76b-72a—217
Kurt Kitayama 75b-73a-69c—217
Max McGreevy 73a-71c-73b—217
Cameron Percy 73b-70a-74c—217
Chase Seiffert 71a-71c-75b—217
Dean Burmester 70c-75b-73a—218
Stephan Jaeger 73a-69c-76b—218
Ted Potter Jr. 76b-71a-71c—218
Richy Werenski 76b-70a-72c—218
Joseph Bramlett 68c-76b-75a—219
Lucas Glover 75b-76a-68c—219
Kyle Stanley 71c-73b-75a—219
Callum Tarren 73a-75c-71b—219
Cameron Tringale 77c-72b-70a—219
Alex Cejka 77b-73a-70c—220
Tyler McCumber 68b-77a-75c—220
Kevin Stadler 76c-72b-72a—220
Joshua Creel 78b-66a-77c—221
Brian Gay 76b-68a-77c—221
Ryan Palmer 71c-81b-69a—221
D.A. Points 74c-72b-75a—221
Martin Trainer 78a-71c-72b—221
Aaron Baddeley 77b-72a-73c—222
Andrew Landry 70a-73c-79b—222
Scott Piercy 72a-73c-77b—222
Brandt Snedeker 72c-75b-75a—222
Dawie Van der Walt 75b-73a-74c—222
Brett Drewitt 75b-70a-78c—223
Tom Lehman 75a-73c-75b—223
Bo Hoag 79a-74c-71b—224
Richard S Johnson 75c-75b-74a—224
Andrew Novak 77b-71a-76c—224
Tommy Gainey 78a-72c-75b—225
Ryuji Imada 72a-77c-76b—225
Charl Schwartzel 74a-78c-73b—225
John Senden 75a-76c-75b—226
Peter Jacobsen 81b-76a-76c—233

