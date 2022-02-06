AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars.
|Tom Hoge
|63a-69c-68b—200
|Beau Hossler
|70c-65b-65a—200
|Andrew Putnam
|65c-67b-68a—200
|Jordan Spieth
|68c-70b-63a—201
|Patrick Cantlay
|65c-68b-68a—201
|Joel Dahmen
|71a-64c-66b—201
|Seamus Power
|64b-64a-74c—202
|Denny McCarthy
|68b-70a-66c—204
|Jason Day
|68a-66c-70b—204
|Troy Merritt
|68b-67a-70c—205
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|69a-67c-69b—205
|Keith Mitchell
|69c-68b-68a—205
|Sean O’Hair
|67a-67c-71b—205
|Bo Van Pelt
|67c-70b-68a—205
|Dylan Frittelli
|69c-68b-68a—205
|Greyson Sigg
|67c-68b-70a—205
|Pat Perez
|70a-67c-69b—206
|J.J. Spaun
|72c-70b-64a—206
|David Lipsky
|67a-67c-72b—206
|Satoshi Kodaira
|68b-67a-71c—206
|Jonathan Byrd
|66c-72b-69a—207
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|71c-70b-66a—207
|Nick Taylor
|69a-69c-69b—207
|Lanto Griffin
|69c-73b-65a—207
|Mackenzie Hughes
|71c-69b-67a—207
|Brendon Todd
|68a-69c-70b—207
|Kelly Kraft
|68b-67a-72c—207
|Mark Hubbard
|72b-70a-65c—207
|Peter Malnati
|67c-71b-69a—207
|Mark Baldwin
|69b-72a-66c—207
|Davis Riley
|69a-70c-68b—207
|Justin Rose
|70c-67b-70a—207
|Adam Hadwin
|72b-68a-68c—208
|Taylor Moore
|68a-69c-71b—208
|Ryan Armour
|73b-68a-67c—208
|Nate Lashley
|68a-69c-71b—208
|Austin Smotherman
|65a-68c-75b—208
|Ryan Moore
|66c-73b-69a—208
|Hayden Buckley
|71b-64a-73c—208
|Taylor Pendrith
|70a-69c-69b—208
|Robert Garrigus
|74a-65c-70b—209
|Trey Mullinax
|70c-71b-68a—209
|Vaughn Taylor
|68b-72a-69c—209
|Russell Knox
|70a-69c-70b—209
|Maverick McNealy
|69c-72b-68a—209
|Seung-Yul Noh
|71b-72a-66c—209
|Seth Reeves
|71b-70a-68c—209
|Jonas Blixt
|64c-72b-73a—209
|Luke Donald
|71b-68a-70c—209
|Sung Kang
|70b-71a-68c—209
|Matthias Schwab
|72b-62a-75c—209
|Tyler Duncan
|68b-68a-73c—209
|Adam Svensson
|69a-63c-77b—209
|Curtis Thompson
|69a-67c-73b—209
|Camilo Villegas
|67c-72b-70a—209
|Chris Stroud
|69c-71b-69a—209
|Jimmy Walker
|70a-66c-74b—210
|Doc Redman
|66c-71b-73a—210
|Austin Cook
|70a-66c-74b—210
|Dylan Wu
|69a-69c-72b—210
|Johnson Wagner
|75b-70a-65c—210
|Brian Stuard
|72b-70a-68c—210
|Ben Kohles
|68a-70c-72b—210
|Scott Gutschewski
|69b-73a-68c—210
|Wyndham Clark
|68c-71b-72a—211
|Austin Eckroat
|66c-71b-74a—211
|Bill Haas
|66c-77b-68a—211
|Brandon Hagy
|74c-66b-71a—211
|Brian Harman
|72b-71a-68c—211
|David Hearn
|72b-69a-70c—211
|Chan Kim
|70c-71b-70a—211
|Grayson Murray
|69c-69b-73a—211
|Matthew NeSmith
|69b-69a-73c—211
|Aaron Rai
|72c-71b-68a—211
|Sahith Theegala
|69c-68b-74a—211
|D.J. Trahan
|69b-71a-71c—211
|Nick Watney
|70a-71c-70b—211
|Ricky Barnes
|72b-69a-71c—212
|Chez Reavie
|72b-72a-68c—212
|Scott Stallings
|67a-68c-77b—212
|Michael Thompson
|73b-71a-68c—212
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|68c-75b-70a—213
|Nick Hardy
|71c-72b-70a—213
|Matt Jones
|76b-69a-68c—213
|Chris Kirk
|74b-70a-69c—213
|Brad Marek
|72a-69c-72b—213
|Chad Ramey
|70c-71b-72a—213
|Kevin Tway
|70a-70c-73b—213
|Vincent Whaley
|73a-65c-75b—213
|Brandon Wu
|72a-69c-72b—213
|Scott Brown
|71a-70c-73b—214
|Greg Chalmers
|73a-66c-75b—214
|Stewart Cink
|72a-73c-69b—214
|Lee Hodges
|70c-77b-67a—214
|Matt Kuchar
|71c-71b-72a—214
|Min Woo Lee
|69b-75a-70c—214
|Mito Pereira
|70a-71c-73b—214
|Alex Smalley
|71c-75b-68a—214
|Chesson Hadley
|69a-76c-70b—215
|Brandon Harkins
|71c-72b-72a—215
|Jim Knous
|70a-71c-74b—215
|Patrick Rodgers
|72a-71c-72b—215
|Jared Wolfe
|73a-68c-74b—215
|Bronson Burgoon
|72a-72c-72b—216
|Brice Garnett
|70a-71c-75b—216
|Davis Love III
|72c-74b-70a—216
|Justin Lower
|68b-75a-73c—216
|John Murphy
|75b-69a-72c—216
|David Skinns
|69b-71a-76c—216
|Kevin Streelman
|67c-77b-72a—216
|Peter Uihlein
|68c-75b-73a—216
|Sang-Moon Bae
|73b-72a-72c—217
|Paul Barjon
|73b-70a-74c—217
|Cameron Champ
|73c-76b-68a—217
|Kevin Chappell
|69c-75b-73a—217
|Ben Crane
|73b-73a-71c—217
|Michael Gligic
|70a-76c-71b—217
|Kevin Kisner
|69c-76b-72a—217
|Kurt Kitayama
|75b-73a-69c—217
|Max McGreevy
|73a-71c-73b—217
|Cameron Percy
|73b-70a-74c—217
|Chase Seiffert
|71a-71c-75b—217
|Dean Burmester
|70c-75b-73a—218
|Stephan Jaeger
|73a-69c-76b—218
|Ted Potter Jr.
|76b-71a-71c—218
|Richy Werenski
|76b-70a-72c—218
|Joseph Bramlett
|68c-76b-75a—219
|Lucas Glover
|75b-76a-68c—219
|Kyle Stanley
|71c-73b-75a—219
|Callum Tarren
|73a-75c-71b—219
|Cameron Tringale
|77c-72b-70a—219
|Alex Cejka
|77b-73a-70c—220
|Tyler McCumber
|68b-77a-75c—220
|Kevin Stadler
|76c-72b-72a—220
|Joshua Creel
|78b-66a-77c—221
|Brian Gay
|76b-68a-77c—221
|Ryan Palmer
|71c-81b-69a—221
|D.A. Points
|74c-72b-75a—221
|Martin Trainer
|78a-71c-72b—221
|Aaron Baddeley
|77b-72a-73c—222
|Andrew Landry
|70a-73c-79b—222
|Scott Piercy
|72a-73c-77b—222
|Brandt Snedeker
|72c-75b-75a—222
|Dawie Van der Walt
|75b-73a-74c—222
|Brett Drewitt
|75b-70a-78c—223
|Tom Lehman
|75a-73c-75b—223
|Bo Hoag
|79a-74c-71b—224
|Richard S Johnson
|75c-75b-74a—224
|Andrew Novak
|77b-71a-76c—224
|Tommy Gainey
|78a-72c-75b—225
|Ryuji Imada
|72a-77c-76b—225
|Charl Schwartzel
|74a-78c-73b—225
|John Senden
|75a-76c-75b—226
|Peter Jacobsen
|81b-76a-76c—233
