Austin Peay 62, E. Illinois 54

E. ILLINOIS (5-21)
Bizimana 5-14 2-3 12, Friday 2-4 3-4 7, Charles 1-7 0-0 2, K.Clements 3-7 7-9 13, Luers 3-3 10-11 16, Rufino Bolis 1-3 2-4 4, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Schnyders 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-40 24-31 54.
AUSTIN PEAY (10-14)
Hutchins-Everett 3-10 5-5 12, Calderon 1-7 0-0 3, Paez 4-6 2-2 13, Walker 3-3 0-0 6, Woodard 3-8 0-0 8, Peavy 0-1 0-2 0, Stone-Carrawell 1-7 2-2 4, Copeland 4-9 0-0 9, Silver 2-7 2-2 7, Ware 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 11-13 62.
Halftime_Austin Peay 40-22. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 0-11 (K.Clements 0-1, Charles 0-4, Bizimana 0-6), Austin Peay 9-32 (Paez 3-5, Woodard 2-6, Hutchins-Everett 1-2, Copeland 1-3, Calderon 1-6, Silver 1-6, Stone-Carrawell 0-4). Rebounds_E. Illinois 28 (Bizimana 11), Austin Peay 34 (Hutchins-Everett 10). Assists_E. Illinois 9 (K.Clements 4), Austin Peay 16 (Paez 5). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 19, Austin Peay 19. A_747 (7,257).
