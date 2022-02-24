Austin Peay 68, SIU-Edwardsville 64, OT

AUSTIN PEAY (11-16)
Hutchins-Everett 5-11 0-3 10, Paez 0-2 0-0 0, Silver 5-12 1-2 15, Copeland 3-8 0-0 8, Stone-Carrawell 8-13 5-6 24, Woodard 2-3 0-0 5, Calderon 1-3 3-4 6, Peavy 0-1 0-2 0, Walker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 9-17 68.
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (10-20)
Doss 4-7 0-0 8, Pruitt 1-6 2-3 4, L.Wright 2-3 3-7 7, S.Wright 5-15 1-1 12, Carter 7-13 5-5 21, Polk 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 3-6 3-4 11, Kurtas 0-0 1-4 1. Totals 22-53 15-24 64.
Halftime_Austin Peay 34-20. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 11-25 (Silver 4-7, Stone-Carrawell 3-7, Copeland 2-4, Woodard 1-1, Calderon 1-3, Paez 0-1, Hutchins-Everett 0-2), SIU-Edwardsville 5-20 (Williams 2-3, Carter 2-5, S.Wright 1-4, Doss 0-1, L.Wright 0-1, Polk 0-3, Pruitt 0-3). Rebounds_Austin Peay 27 (Hutchins-Everett 10), SIU-Edwardsville 34 (S.Wright 9). Assists_Austin Peay 14 (Stone-Carrawell 6), SIU-Edwardsville 8 (Carter 5). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 22, SIU-Edwardsville 18. A_484 (4,000).
