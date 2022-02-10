Austin Peay 74, SE Missouri 66

SE MISSOURI (11-14)
Patterson 3-4 1-3 7, C.Thompson 3-6 0-0 7, Branson 1-2 0-1 2, N.Russell 4-8 2-4 11, P.Russell 6-16 6-8 18, Reed 0-9 2-2 2, Nicholas 3-4 4-8 12, Long 1-2 0-0 3, S.Thompson 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 22-54 17-28 66.
AUSTIN PEAY (8-14)
Hutchins-Everett 1-6 3-4 5, Calderon 3-6 0-0 9, Paez 3-5 2-2 10, Walker 3-4 3-6 9, Woodard 0-1 4-4 4, Silver 7-18 0-0 18, Stone-Carrawell 2-5 0-0 5, Peavy 3-5 2-4 9, Copeland 1-1 0-0 3, Ware 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-53 14-20 74.
Halftime_Austin Peay 41-32. 3-Point Goals_SE Missouri 5-21 (Nicholas 2-2, Long 1-2, N.Russell 1-2, C.Thompson 1-3, Branson 0-1, S.Thompson 0-1, Reed 0-5, P.Russell 0-5), Austin Peay 12-27 (Silver 4-10, Calderon 3-6, Paez 2-4, Copeland 1-1, Peavy 1-1, Stone-Carrawell 1-3, Hutchins-Everett 0-1, Ware 0-1). Rebounds_SE Missouri 35 (N.Russell 13), Austin Peay 30 (Walker 8). Assists_SE Missouri 9 (Reed 3), Austin Peay 13 (Walker, Stone-Carrawell, Peavy 3). Total Fouls_SE Missouri 22, Austin Peay 23. A_1,253 (7,257).
