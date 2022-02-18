Austin Peay takes on Tennessee Tech, aims for 4th straight home win

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8-19, 5-9 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (10-15, 6-9 OVC)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Governors face Tennessee Tech.

The Governors are 6-4 on their home court. Austin Peay ranks eighth in the OVC shooting 31.8% from downtown, led by Jacob Roberts shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-9 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Governors won the last meeting 58-55 on Jan. 30. Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 18 points points to help lead the Governors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Paez is averaging 6.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Governors. Hutchins-Everett is averaging 11.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

Jr. Clay is shooting 37.7% and averaging 12.9 points for the Golden Eagles. Kenny White Jr. is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 60.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

