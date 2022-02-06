Australia 9, Switzerland 6

Australia 2 1 0 0 0 3 2 1 — 9 Switzerland 0 0 1 3 2 0 0 0 — 6

Australia

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 122, Team Percentage: 76.

D. Hewitt Shots: 24, Points: 73, Percentage: 76.

T. Gill Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 115, Team Percentage: 72.

M. Rios Shots: 23, Points: 69, Percentage: 75.

J. Perret Shots: 17, Points: 46, Percentage: 68.

