Azore leads UT Arlington against Arkansas State after 20-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-9, 6-6 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington Mavericks (11-14, 7-7 Sun Belt)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces the Arkansas State Red Wolves after David Azore scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 85-70 win over the Little Rock Trojans.

The Mavericks are 8-3 in home games. UT Arlington ranks third in the Sun Belt with 14.8 assists per game led by Javon Levi averaging 5.3.

The Red Wolves are 6-6 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State averages 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Red Wolves won the last matchup 75-70 on Jan. 21. Norchad Omier scored 18 points to help lead the Red Wolves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azore is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. Carson Bischoff is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Omier is averaging 17 points, 11.8 rebounds and two blocks for the Red Wolves. Marquis Eaton is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.