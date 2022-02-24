Trending:
Azore leads UT Arlington against South Alabama after 22-point game

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-16, 7-9 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (18-10, 8-7 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits the South Alabama Jaguars after David Azore scored 22 points in UT Arlington’s 59-53 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Jaguars have gone 12-2 at home. South Alabama is sixth in the Sun Belt with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Javon Franklin averaging 4.7.

The Mavericks have gone 7-9 against Sun Belt opponents. UT Arlington has a 6-14 record against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 89-87 on Dec. 31. Azore scored 30 points to help lead the Mavericks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Jay Chandler is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Jaguars. Charles Manning Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Azore is shooting 41.0% and averaging 19.6 points for the Mavericks. Carson Bischoff is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

