Baker leads Rutgers against No. 14 Wisconsin after 25-point game

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-9, 8-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (19-4, 10-3 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -8.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers visits the No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers after Geo Baker scored 25 points in Rutgers’ 66-64 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Badgers have gone 10-2 at home. Wisconsin is fourth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-5 in Big Ten play. Rutgers ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 2.4.

The Badgers and Scarlet Knights meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Davis is averaging 19 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Ron Harper Jr. is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Baker is averaging 7.7 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

