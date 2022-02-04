Ball St. 93, Toledo 83

TOLEDO (18-5)

Millner 7-19 2-2 21, Shumate 5-8 0-0 12, Dennis 5-15 1-2 11, Moss 3-8 1-1 7, Rollins 9-19 2-4 22, Carcoana 4-5 0-1 8, Saunders 0-1 0-0 0, Farmer 1-2 0-0 2, Jacobi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-77 6-10 83.

BALL ST. (11-11)

Thomas 5-8 0-0 14, Sparks 6-11 6-8 18, Bumbalough 5-11 2-2 17, Cochran 5-10 4-5 15, Jacobs 5-9 3-3 15, Sellers 4-5 2-3 11, Brown 1-6 0-1 3, Windham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 17-22 93.

Halftime_Ball St. 51-45. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 9-28 (Millner 5-14, Shumate 2-3, Rollins 2-8, Dennis 0-1, Moss 0-2), Ball St. 14-29 (Bumbalough 5-9, Thomas 4-5, Jacobs 2-5, Sellers 1-1, Cochran 1-2, Brown 1-6, Windham 0-1). Rebounds_Toledo 37 (Moss 9), Ball St. 37 (Sparks 11). Assists_Toledo 15 (Rollins 5), Ball St. 17 (Thomas 5). Total Fouls_Toledo 16, Ball St. 14.

