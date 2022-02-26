Ball State hosts Eastern Michigan after Farrakhan’s 31-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-18, 5-12 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (12-15, 7-9 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -7.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits the Ball State Cardinals after Noah Farrakhan scored 31 points in Eastern Michigan’s 74-72 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Cardinals have gone 8-4 at home. Ball State leads the MAC shooting 36.8% from deep, led by Kani Acree shooting 55.6% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 5-12 in conference matchups. Eastern Michigan is ninth in the MAC with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Nathan Scott averaging 5.5.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Cardinals won the last matchup 78-72 on Jan. 8. Luke Bumbalough scored 20 points points to help lead the Cardinals to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sparks is shooting 54.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Cardinals. Bumbalough is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Farrakhan averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Scott is averaging 9.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.