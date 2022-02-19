Ball State takes on Bowling Green on 3-game skid

Ball State Cardinals (11-14, 6-8 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (12-14, 5-10 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bowling Green -3.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State comes into the matchup against Bowling Green after losing three straight games.

The Falcons have gone 8-5 at home. Bowling Green leads the MAC with 13.2 fast break points.

The Cardinals are 6-8 in MAC play. Ball State is fifth in the MAC scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Cardinals won the last meeting 81-80 on Jan. 1. Luke Bumbalough scored 21 points to help lead the Cardinals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Diggs averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Daeqwon Plowden is averaging 15.9 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Bowling Green.

Bumbalough averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Payton Sparks is averaging 13.4 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 80.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

