Banks leads Chattanooga against UNC Greensboro after 24-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-11, 7-7 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (22-5, 12-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -9.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Darius Banks scored 24 points in Chattanooga’s 64-58 victory over the Furman Paladins.

The Mocs have gone 11-1 at home. Chattanooga is sixth in the SoCon with 13.5 assists per game led by Malachi Smith averaging 3.3.

The Spartans are 7-7 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro ranks fifth in the SoCon with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Bas Leyte averaging 2.6.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Mocs won the last matchup 72-64 on Jan. 21. Smith scored 22 points points to help lead the Mocs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 20.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

De’Monte Buckingham is averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Kaleb Hunter is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

