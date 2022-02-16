Banks leads Chattanooga against UNC Greensboro after 24-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-11, 7-7 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (22-5, 12-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Darius Banks scored 24 points in Chattanooga’s 64-58 victory against the Furman Paladins.

The Mocs are 11-1 on their home court. Chattanooga has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 7-7 in conference games. UNC Greensboro is eighth in the SoCon shooting 34.3% from deep. Jevon Johnson paces the Spartans shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mocs won 72-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Malachi Smith led the Mocs with 22 points, and Keyshaun Langley led the Spartans with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 20.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

De’Monte Buckingham is averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Langley is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

