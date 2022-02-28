Trending:
Bankston lifts Norfolk St. past North Carolina Central 75-46

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 10:26 pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kris Bankston had a career-high 21 points plus 11 rebounds as Norfolk State won its 10th consecutive home game, routing North Carolina Central 75-46 on Monday night.

Bankston hit 9 of 11 shots.

Dana Tate Jr. had 18 points and nine rebounds for Norfolk State (20-6, 11-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jalen Hawkins added 11 points. Joe Bryant Jr. had seven assists and six rebounds.

Norfolk State dominated the first half and led 49-17 at halftime.

Eric Boone had 18 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (14-14, 8-5). Cameron Butler added seven rebounds.

The Spartans evened the season series against the Eagles. North Carolina Central defeated Norfolk State 70-67 on Jan. 31.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

