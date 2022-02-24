Barcello leads BYU against Loyola Marymount (CA) after 22-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-16, 2-11 WCC) at BYU Cougars (19-9, 7-6 WCC)

Provo, Utah; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -12.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Alex Barcello scored 22 points in BYU’s 69-64 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Cougars have gone 10-2 at home. BYU is third in the WCC shooting 36.5% from downtown, led by Hunter Erickson shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Lions are 2-11 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount (CA) is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Cougars won 83-82 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars with 19 points, and Keli Leaupepe led the Lions with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barcello is averaging 17.5 points for the Cougars. Te’Jon Lucas is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Eli Scott is averaging 17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Cameron Shelton is averaging 6.8 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

