All Times EST
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Boston (TBD) vs Huskies (TBD) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) vs Fire (TBD) at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) vs Gophers (TBD) at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta vs Boston at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs Washington at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs Toronto at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs Philadelphia (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs Tampa Bay at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs Oakland at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs L.A. Angels at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Houston vs St. Louis at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta vs Boston at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs Washington at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs N.Y. Mets at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs Philadelphia (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs Tampa Bay at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs L.A. Dodgers at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs Cincinnati (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs L.A. Angels at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Houston vs St. Louis at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
