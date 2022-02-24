On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:00 am
2 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Boston (TBD) vs Huskies (TBD) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) vs Fire (TBD) at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) vs Gophers (TBD) at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta vs Boston at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs Washington at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs Toronto at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs Philadelphia (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs Tampa Bay at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs Oakland at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs L.A. Angels at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Houston vs St. Louis at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta vs Boston at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs Washington at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs N.Y. Mets at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs Philadelphia (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs Tampa Bay at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs L.A. Dodgers at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs Cincinnati (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs L.A. Angels at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Houston vs St. Louis at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

