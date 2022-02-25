Trending:
Basile leads Wright State against Robert Morris after 29-point performance

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 3:42 am
1 min read
      

Robert Morris Colonials (7-22, 5-15 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (17-13, 14-7 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces the Robert Morris Colonials after Grant Basile scored 29 points in Wright State’s 84-71 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Raiders are 10-3 on their home court. Wright State ranks second in the Horizon with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by AJ Braun averaging 0.9.

The Colonials are 5-15 in Horizon play. Robert Morris has a 1-13 record against teams above .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Raiders won the last meeting 75-73 on Jan. 14. Basile scored 23 points points to help lead the Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Holden is shooting 50.6% and averaging 20.0 points for the Raiders. Trey Calvin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Michael Green III is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 10.7 points and 3.3 assists. Kahliel Spear is shooting 58.7% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

