Beekman 3 gives Virginia stunning 69-68 win over No. 3 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining as Virginia knocked off No. 7 Duke 69-68 on Monday night.

It was just the second 3-pointer on 12 attempts for the Cavaliers.

Jayden Gardner scored 17 points, Kadin Shedrick posted a career-high 16 points — many coming on a variety of dunks — and Armaan Franklin had 11 points. Virginia (15-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three games in a row.

Foul-plagued Mark Williams scored 16 points and Trevor Keels got all 12 of his points in the second half for Duke (19-4, 9-3), which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Paolo Banchero was held to a season-low nine points and his desperation 3 hit only the side of the backboard to end the game.

Before the last sequence, Beekman made a backcourt steal and basket to knot the score but failed to complete the three-point play. Then Keels put Duke back on top with two free throws with 1:26 left.

Virginia’s Kihei Clark had a look at an open 3, but it bounced off with about a minute left. Another Duke turnover came before Beekman’s miss.

But a held ball resulted in Virginia having the ball with 7.2 seconds to play. Beekman also drained a 3 at the buzzer to beat Syracuse in the 2021 ACC Tournament.

Duke didn’t have a lead in the second half until Jeremy Roach’s drive for a basket at the 4-minute mark. Keels then put back his own miss to make it 66-63.

Virginia led 34-29 at halftime, aided by a 15-3 stretch that began around the midway mark of the half.

A pair of 3-pointers from reserve Bates Jones helped the Blue Devils stay in range after the Cavaliers built a 32-20 edge. Still, Duke was stuck with its largest halftime deficit of the season.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers are 48-39 against ranked opponents in coach Tony Bennett’s 13 seasons. Virginia had made at least three 3-pointers in every previous game.

Duke: The Blue Devils had sloppy execution at times during their only home game during a six-game stretch.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Host Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Duke: At Clemson on Thursday to makeup a postponed game.

