Bellarmine hosts Lipscomb following Asadullah’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Lipscomb Bisons (12-17, 5-9 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (16-12, 10-4 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays the Bellarmine Knights after Ahsan Asadullah scored 23 points in Lipscomb’s 75-72 victory against the North Alabama Lions.

The Knights are 7-4 in home games. Bellarmine is 7-11 against opponents over .500.

The Bisons are 5-9 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Knights won the last matchup 77-71 on Jan. 15. Dylan Penn scored 25 points points to help lead the Knights to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Penn is averaging 16.5 points and five assists for the Knights. CJ Fleming is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 12.5 points for the Bisons. Asadullah is averaging 12.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bisons: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

