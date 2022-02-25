Bellarmine visits Eastern Kentucky after Moreno’s 23-point game

Bellarmine Knights (17-12, 11-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-17, 4-11 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts the Bellarmine Knights after Michael Moreno scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 81-68 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Colonels have gone 11-5 at home. Eastern Kentucky ranks ninth in the ASUN with 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Michael Wardy averaging 0.5.

The Knights have gone 11-4 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine has an 8-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Knights won 66-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Alec Pfriem led the Knights with 23 points, and Jannson Williams led the Colonels with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moreno is averaging 12 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Colonels. Jomaru Brown is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Dylan Penn is averaging 16.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Knights. CJ Fleming is averaging 21.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.