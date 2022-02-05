Belmont 100, Tennessee Tech 92, OT

BELMONT (19-5)

Muszynski 11-16 11-13 33, Murphy 2-6 2-2 6, Richard 5-12 2-2 14, Sheppard 11-16 14-17 41, Smith 0-6 0-0 0, J.Wood 2-6 0-1 6, Pierson 0-1 0-0 0, Brauns 0-0 0-0 0, Jakubicek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 29-35 100.

TENNESSEE TECH (5-18)

Diarra 4-8 0-0 11, Ramsey 4-6 1-1 9, White 6-13 1-3 16, Davidson 4-12 4-4 14, Pettway 4-8 0-0 8, Clay 5-14 0-0 14, D.Wood 6-8 0-0 12, Sylla 4-6 0-0 8, Goldman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-76 6-8 92.

Halftime_Tennessee Tech 52-37. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 9-31 (Sheppard 5-8, J.Wood 2-5, Richard 2-8, Muszynski 0-1, Pierson 0-1, Murphy 0-3, Smith 0-5), Tennessee Tech 12-30 (Clay 4-9, Diarra 3-5, White 3-8, Davidson 2-7, Goldman 0-1). Fouled Out_Ramsey. Rebounds_Belmont 34 (Richard 10), Tennessee Tech 39 (Ramsey 7). Assists_Belmont 25 (Murphy 10), Tennessee Tech 25 (Davidson 11). Total Fouls_Belmont 12, Tennessee Tech 25. A_2,945 (9,280).

