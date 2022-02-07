Belmont 72, Austin Peay 58

AUSTIN PEAY (7-14)

Hutchins-Everett 5-7 2-6 13, Calderon 1-4 0-0 3, Paez 0-0 0-0 0, E.Walker 1-6 0-0 2, Woodard 1-5 0-0 2, Peavy 2-6 0-0 4, Silver 2-6 0-0 6, Stone-Carrawell 6-9 0-0 16, Copeland 3-4 2-2 9, Ware 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 22-50 5-10 58.

BELMONT (20-5)

Muszynski 7-11 2-3 16, Murphy 5-6 0-1 11, Richard 0-1 0-2 0, Sheppard 8-12 4-4 23, Smith 0-3 2-2 2, Wood 1-6 2-2 5, Pierson 3-5 0-0 9, Brauns 2-5 0-0 4, Jakubicek 1-1 0-0 2, Shanks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 10-14 72.

Halftime_Austin Peay 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 9-23 (Stone-Carrawell 4-6, Silver 2-5, Copeland 1-1, Hutchins-Everett 1-2, Calderon 1-3, Peavy 0-1, Ware 0-2, Woodard 0-3), Belmont 8-21 (Pierson 3-5, Sheppard 3-5, Murphy 1-2, Wood 1-6, Richard 0-1, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Austin Peay 26 (E.Walker, Peavy 5), Belmont 24 (Sheppard 6). Assists_Austin Peay 12 (Paez, Peavy 3), Belmont 17 (Wood 6). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 11, Belmont 14. A_1,503 (5,085).

