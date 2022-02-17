Belmont 81, E. Illinois 57

E. ILLINOIS (5-22)
Bizimana 3-11 0-0 7, Friday 6-6 1-1 13, Charles 5-12 2-2 15, Clements 1-5 0-2 2, Luers 2-7 0-0 4, Rufino Bolis 2-7 0-0 4, Lane 3-5 0-0 8, Schnyders 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 3-5 55.
BELMONT (23-5)
Muszynski 10-12 0-0 20, Murphy 2-4 0-0 4, Richard 3-10 0-0 6, Sheppard 7-11 0-0 16, Smith 4-7 0-0 8, J.Wood 1-4 0-0 2, Pierson 2-2 0-0 5, Shanks 2-4 0-0 6, Brauns 2-2 0-0 4, Bellinger 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 36-61 2-2 81.
Halftime_Belmont 31-20. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 6-14 (Charles 3-7, Lane 2-2, Bizimana 1-3, Clements 0-1, Luers 0-1), Belmont 7-26 (Shanks 2-4, Sheppard 2-5, Pierson 1-1, Bellinger 1-3, Murphy 0-1, Smith 0-2, J.Wood 0-3, Richard 0-6). Rebounds_E. Illinois 23 (Bizimana, Rufino Bolis 5), Belmont 31 (J.Wood 7). Assists_E. Illinois 12 (Clements 4), Belmont 23 (Murphy 11). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 9, Belmont 11. A_1,882 (5,085).
