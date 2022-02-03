Belmont 88, Tennessee St. 61

BELMONT (18-5)

Muszynski 9-10 4-4 24, Murphy 2-4 1-2 5, Richard 2-7 0-0 5, Sheppard 7-10 0-2 15, Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Wood 4-10 6-6 17, Pierson 2-4 0-0 6, Brauns 2-2 0-0 4, Shanks 1-1 0-0 2, Jakubicek 1-1 0-0 2, Bellinger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-56 11-14 88.

TENNESSEE ST. (9-14)

Nicholson 1-4 0-0 2, Dowuona 1-2 0-1 2, Cooper 2-7 3-4 7, Fitzgerald 4-12 0-0 10, Marshall 4-10 0-0 10, Boyd 2-6 2-2 7, Johnson 5-5 1-1 11, Dupree 3-6 0-2 6, Acosta 1-1 0-0 2, Johal 0-3 2-2 2, Bartholomew 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 23-56 10-14 61.

Halftime_Belmont 41-24. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 11-30 (Wood 3-8, Muszynski 2-3, Pierson 2-4, Smith 2-5, Richard 1-3, Sheppard 1-4, Bellinger 0-1, Murphy 0-2), Tennessee St. 5-21 (Marshall 2-6, Fitzgerald 2-7, Boyd 1-4, Cooper 0-1, Johal 0-3). Rebounds_Belmont 29 (Sheppard 7), Tennessee St. 27 (Nicholson, Dupree 5). Assists_Belmont 21 (Murphy 6), Tennessee St. 13 (Cooper 6). Total Fouls_Belmont 13, Tennessee St. 16. A_2,001 (10,500).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.