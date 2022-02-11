Belmont takes road win streak into matchup with Southeast Missouri State

Belmont Bruins (20-5, 11-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-14, 6-6 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Southeast Missouri State aiming to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Redhawks are 7-3 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bruins are 11-2 against OVC opponents. Belmont is ninth in the OVC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Will Richard averaging 1.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bruins won 102-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Nick Muszynski led the Bruins with 17 points, and Eric Reed Jr. led the Redhawks with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reed is averaging 14.9 points for the Redhawks. Phillip Russell is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Ben Sheppard is averaging 16.3 points for the Bruins. Jacobi Wood is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

