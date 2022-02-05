Bethune-Cookman 68, Prairie View 67

PRAIRIE VIEW (4-14)

Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Cox 2-7 4-4 9, Daniels 6-13 5-10 20, Douglas 0-5 0-0 0, Gambrell 4-11 4-4 16, Kendall 6-6 3-4 15, Guess 2-2 1-4 5, Ware 0-1 0-0 0, Chisom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 17-26 67.

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (6-16)

Robertson 2-2 4-5 8, French 9-17 3-3 25, Garrett 8-13 1-2 17, McEntire 0-3 0-2 0, Davis 4-10 1-2 10, Long 2-4 2-3 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-53 11-17 68.

Halftime_Prairie View 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 8-22 (Gambrell 4-10, Daniels 3-5, Cox 1-2, Bell 0-1, Ware 0-1, Douglas 0-3), Bethune-Cookman 5-13 (French 4-7, Davis 1-5, McEntire 0-1). Rebounds_Prairie View 29 (Kendall 9), Bethune-Cookman 23 (Long 7). Assists_Prairie View 6 (Douglas 2), Bethune-Cookman 13 (Garrett 5). Total Fouls_Prairie View 19, Bethune-Cookman 22. A_378 (3,000).

