Bethune-Cookman 69, Grambling St. 63

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (9-20)
Bolden 1-5 2-2 4, French 4-7 7-7 16, Garrett 7-15 12-17 27, McEntire 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 5-9 1-2 15, Long 1-2 0-0 2, West 0-3 2-2 2, Joseph 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 24-30 69.
GRAMBLING ST. (11-17)
McCray 5-11 2-6 12, Christon 5-10 7-8 18, Cowart 2-3 0-0 5, Moss 5-10 3-4 14, Moton 3-12 2-2 8, Robinson 1-4 1-2 3, Randolph 1-1 1-2 3, Lamin 0-0 0-0 0, Murrell 0-0 0-0 0, P.Parrish 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 16-24 63.
Halftime_Bethune-Cookman 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 7-14 (Davis 4-5, French 1-2, McEntire 1-2, Garrett 1-3, West 0-2), Grambling St. 3-13 (Cowart 1-1, Moss 1-3, Christon 1-4, Moton 0-5). Fouled Out_McEntire, McCray. Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 28 (Davis 9), Grambling St. 32 (McCray 14). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 8 (Garrett 3), Grambling St. 13 (Cowart, Moton 4). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 18, Grambling St. 24. A_1,219 (7,500).
