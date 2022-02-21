Bethune-Cookman hosts Alabama State following Reyna’s 24-point performance

Alabama State Hornets (7-20, 5-9 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-19, 5-9 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bethune-Cookman -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Juan Reyna scored 24 points in Alabama State’s 86-83 overtime loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats are 4-6 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman is 2-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 5-9 in SWAC play. Alabama State is 1-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Hornets won the last meeting 79-73 on Jan. 30. Trace Young scored 21 points to help lead the Hornets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe French is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Gerald Liddell is averaging 9.8 points for the Hornets. Young is averaging 14 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

