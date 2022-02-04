Bethune-Cookman hosts Prairie View A&M after Douglas’ 25-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-13, 4-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-16, 3-6 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M takes on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after William Douglas scored 25 points in Prairie View A&M’s 75-74 overtime loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Wildcats are 3-4 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is 4-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 4-3 in conference play. Prairie View A&M is third in the SWAC scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Jawaun Daniels averaging 1.5.

The Wildcats and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe French is averaging 15.4 points for the Wildcats. Kevin Davis is averaging 14.7 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Daniels is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 12 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

